Srinagar, Apr 7 (PTI) Militants shot at and injured a labourer hailing from neighbouring Punjab in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here.

Sonu Sharma, the helper of a poultry-carrying vehicle, was shot in the right leg by terrorists, the officials said.

They said Sharma was rushed to a hospital here where his condition was stated to be stable.

This is the third attack on people from outside Jammu and Kashmir in Pulwama district since Sunday. Five persons were injured in these attacks.

