Leh, Nov 27 (PTI) Five more deaths due to COVID-19 pushed Ladakh's toll to 113, while 109 fresh cases were reported on Friday, officials said.

All the new deaths were reported from Leh, taking the district's COVID-19 death toll to 72, while Kargil has recorded 41 fatalities so far, the officials said.

The union territory's caseload has reached 8,228 and the number of active cases stands at 813 - 700 in Leh and 113 in Kargil.

Of the fresh cases, 101 were reported from Leh and eight from Kargil district.

So far, 7,154 patients have recovered from the disease.

