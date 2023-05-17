New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly duping a man of around Rs 1 lakh promising to expedite his daughter's treatment at AIIMS here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Shubhi Trivedi, a resident of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

In a complaint lodged on April 18, the man said he met the woman when he visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on March 21 for the treatment of his daughter.

Trivedi was wearing a doctor's coat and introduced herself as a junior resident doctor in the Forensics and Toxicology department of the hospital. She promised to expedite the treatment and charged Rs 96,000 in its lieu, the complaint read.

She asked the victim to visit AIIMS after ten days but when he did, he could neither find her at the hospital, nor reach her through phone calls, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, the police analysed the CCTV footage at the hospital and circulated a sketch of the suspect.

She was nabbed on Tuesday from near the AIIMS OPD donning a doctor's coat with her name and fake designation stitched on it, the officer said.

An investigation is under way to find whether the woman scammed more people using the same modus operandi, police added.

