Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): The condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon is improving but he is still on supportive ventilation.

"There is some improvement in the condition of Honorable Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon. His liver and kidney functions are improving. However, he is still on supportive ventilation. A team of medical experts at Medanta Lucknow is constantly providing the best medical treatment to him," said a medical bulletin by Medanta.

85-year-old Tandon was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 with breathing problems and fever. (ANI)

