Ranchi (Jharkhand)[India], December 15 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana Soren, met with Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, along with other officials, at the Chief Minister's residence in Ranchi.

During their meeting on Sunday, both leaders held discussions that included key areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

Green was accompanied by Professor of International Law Susan Marks, First Secretary Tom Sanderford and Senior Economic Research Officer Anagha.

"Today, a courtesy meeting was held in India with Mr. Philip Green OAM, Australia's High Commissioner, Professor Susan Marks (International Law), Mr. Tom Sandford (First Secretary), and Ms. Anagha. During this time, a meaningful discussion took place on topics related to mutual cooperation and shared interests," the Jharkhand CM stated in a post on X.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also confirmed the meeting in a post on X, stating, "Chief Minister Mr. Hemant Soren and MLA Mrs. Kalpana Soren met with the Australian High Commissioner to India, Mr. Philip Green OAM, Professor Susan Marks (International Law), Mr. Tom Sanderford (First Secretary), and Ms. Anagha (Senior Economic Research Officer)."

Earlier in April, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was on an official tour of Spain and Sweden, during which he made a strong investment pitch in Barcelona, asserting that "Jharkhand is ready for business" and inviting global entrepreneurs to invest in the state.

As part of the outreach, the Government of Jharkhand received a proposal from Spanish football club RCD Espanyol to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for training football coaches from the state.

Simultaneously, a high-level delegation led by the Chief Minister interacted with Indian-origin business leaders and experts in Barcelona across various fields such as Startup Mentorship, Clean Energy, Environmental Sustainability, Supply Chain, Bio-Pharmaceuticals, Sports Marketing, Cricket Franchise Ownership, Deep-Tech B2B Marketing, Legal, Dentistry, and MedTech. (ANI)

