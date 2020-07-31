Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 31 (ANI): A landslide occurred at Uttarakhand's Badrinath national highway in Bajpur of the Chamoli district on Thursday, due to incessant rainfall.

Landslide on the highway has disrupted the traffic movement, and an operation to clear the route is underway, officials said.

On July 16, the Badrinath Highway at Pagal Nala and Lam Bagar in Chamoli district was blocked due to falling of boulders after heavy rainfall.

The highway connects Gangotri to Uttarkashi and road movement is often affected due to landslides during heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that patches of moderate to intense convection lie over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh.

"Latest Satellite imagery and Radar imagery show patches of moderate to intense convection lies over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep area," the IMD tweeted. (ANI)

