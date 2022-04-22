Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Under mysterious circumstances, a large number of dead fish were found floating in the Banganga tank in the Malabar hill area of Mumbai, officials speculate that loss of oxygen could have resulted in such deaths.

People said that on Wednesday some fish were found dead in the tank, after which they informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The BMC immediately started the operation to remove all the dead fish from the tank.

BMC employees working to remove the dead fish from the tank, said, "In the last two days, about 20 to 25 quintals of dead fish have been removed from the tank. This started on Wednesday when some locals informed us about the dead fish found in the tank."

Locals said that the tank belongs to Gaur Saraswat Brahmin Trust, and the trust takes care of the tank.

A security guard present there said that no such incident has happened recently which could result in the death of such large number of fish.

The fisheries department also reached the spot and took the matter into consideration. It collected the samples of dead fish, samples of live fish as well as samples of tank water to investigate the reason behind the death of the fish. (ANI)

