Mumbai (Maharashtra), July 19 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a lawyer was attacked with swords and sticks by a group of people in Mumbai's Borivali area on Sunday. Mumbai Police arrested three persons in this connection.

According to the Mumbai Police, an FIR has been registered at the MHB police station in Borivali. and a probe has been initiated.

The lawyer is said to have sustained brutal injuries, including in the head, in the incident and he has been admitted to a hospital in Kandivali.

Further investigation is underway (ANI)

