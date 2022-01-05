Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) Amid a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday reviewed the situation and asked the health administration to scale up testing to reach a target of two lakh tests per day.

J-K recorded 418 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, double the Tuesday's number of cases of 199. Jammu region saw a more than three-fold increase in the number of cases on Wednesday at 311 as compared to Tuesday and Monday.

The leave of all health staff including doctors and paramedics has been cancelled in view of sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in Jammu division, an official spokesman said.

The health department was also asked to stock up on medical supplies and keep all equipment, machinery, and infrastructure in a state of readiness, the official spokesman said.

The chief secretary reiterated the need of promoting COVID- appropriate behaviour and directed the enforcement agencies to ensure adherence to the laid down guidelines.

The chief secretary asked the departmental HoDs to establish direct communication channels with the medical teams and professionals and undertake an on-ground assessment of the situation and mitigation measures, besides raising awareness through interactive sessions and programmes on electronic and social media.

To closely monitor the rapidly evolving Covid situation in the union territory, a Crisis Management Group (CMG) under the chairmanship of the CS has been meeting regularly and taking appropriate preventing and mitigating measures for preventing infection surges in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Quoting an order issued by the Director Health Services Jammu, the spokesman said leave of all health staff including doctors, paramedics and other officials has been cancelled in view of sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in Jammu division.

“Directions have been issued to all Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents not to grant leave, except for Medical and Emergency conditions, to health care workers with immediate effect,” the spokesman said.

Among the new cases surfaced in Jammu region, the majority of 140 cases were reported from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Reasi district which was closed till further orders on January 2 after 13 students were tested positive for the novel disease.

So far, a total of 187 students of the university have tested positive for the virus, the officials said. The decision to close the university located at Kakriyal near Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, was taken to contain the spread of the virus and ensure safety of the students and general public, an order issued by Reasi District Magistrate Charandeep Singh had said.

