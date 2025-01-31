Medak (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI): A leopard was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway 44 near Vallur in Narsingi Mandal, Medak District in Telangana.

According to the Telangana forest officials, the incident occurred on Thursday night when the leopard tried to cross the road at night. Forest officials, who arrived at the scene after being notified by locals, confirmed that the animal, a 4 to 5-year-old female, likely came from a nearby forest area.

The officials highlighted that the fencing installed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the area, intended to prevent wildlife from crossing the highway, required repairs. They mentioned that the forest department had already communicated this issue to the NHAI.

The forest officials transported the leopard's body for a post-mortem examination. Videos of the injured leopard, filmed by passersby, later circulated on social media. (ANI)

