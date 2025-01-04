In a dramatic turn of events, a leopard was killed by villagers in a mosque in the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place early this morning when the leopard attacked three individuals—Sajid, Noorul, and Haider—leaving them injured. The locals swiftly responded by surrounding the animal and trapping it in a net. However, instead of retreating, they began beating the leopard, eventually killing it. Following the incident, an FIR was registered against 12 individuals for the killing of the leopard. Karnataka Shocker: Leopard Beaten to Death by Angry Villagers After Big Cat Attacks 4 Persons in Raichur’s Karadigudda.

Leopard Beaten to Death by Villagers After Attacking Three People in Mosque

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला महराजगंज की मस्जिद में घुसे तेंदुए को गांव वालों ने पीट–पीटकर मार डाला। आज सुबह तेंदुए ने साजिद, नूरुल, हैदर पर हमला बोला। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने घेराबंदी कर तेंदुए को जाल में फंसाया और पीटना शुरू कर दिया। 12 लोगों पर तेंदुआ मारने की FIR हुई। pic.twitter.com/qpsqylx5hJ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)