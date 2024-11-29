Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) The lieutenant governor's administration on Friday terminated the services of two government employees in Jammu and Kashmir, citing their involvement in terror activities as a threat to state security.

The decision was taken under Article 311 (2)(c) of the Indian Constitution following an investigation that confirmed their links to terror organizations, officials said.

Those dismissed from services include Zahir Abbas, a government teacher from Kishtwar, and Abdul Rehman Naika, a pharmacist in the Health department, they said.

One of the dismissed employees, Naika, was found to have links with Hizbul Mujahideen, the officials said.

Naika, a resident of Devsar, Kulgam, played a role in the 2021 killing of nationalist political figure Ghulam Hassan Lone, whose sons serve in the security forces, according to law enforcement sources.

“Naika was involved in plotting Lone's assassination to spread fear among patriotic citizens,” a source said.

The investigations revealed Naika's activities as an overground worker (OGW), including reconnaissance for attacks, facilitating safe passage for terrorists and nurturing a pro-terror ecosystem in Kulgam and neighbouring districts.

Naika, who was arrested with grenades and AK-47 ammunition, confessed to planning attacks under directions from Pakistani handlers.

“He misused his position as a government employee to aid terrorists while being paid with taxpayer money,” sources said.

In a recent security review meeting, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had vowed to wipe out terrorists, their supporters and those aiding and abetting them inside the system, they said.

Zahir Abbas, a government teacher from Kishtwar, was also dismissed, they said.

Abbas, who holds a degree from the Aligarh Muslim University, was arrested in 2020 for sheltering Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. He reportedly provided logistical support, including arms and ammunition, and shared intelligence on the security forces' movements with handlers in Pakistan.

“Zahir betrayed his role as an educator by aiding terror outfits and even posed a risk of radicalizing students,” officials revealed.

Even in jail, Abbas is believed to engage in radical activities, according to intelligence inputs.

These cases highlight how terror groups infiltrate government systems to secure funding and operational support.

“We are committed to removing such elements and ensuring they face the law,” Lieutenant Governor Sinha stated during a recent security review.

