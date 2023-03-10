Jammu, Mar 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday honoured Arushi Kotwal and S Harmanjot Singh, awardees of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for 2022 and 2021, at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor assured every possible support and assistance from the Union Territory administration to the duo in their future endeavours, the official said.

Also Read | H3N2 Outbreak In India: 3,038 Lab Confirmed Hong Kong Flu Cases Across the Country, Two Deaths From Karnataka and Haryana.

While interacting with the awardees, Sinha said their exceptional achievements in innovation and sports have inspired several youths to strive for excellence.

Singh, a young innovator, had developed women's safety app -- ‘Raksha' -- and won various Olympiads and competitions, while Kotwal, who aspires to be a Grand Master, has brought glory to the Union Territory and the country at national and International Chess championships.

Also Read | Japanese Woman Groped, Harassed During Holi Celebration In Delhi’s Paharganj Area, Video Goes Viral.

The family members of the two awardees were present on the occasion, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)