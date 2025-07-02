Jammu, Jul 2 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reiterated the Centre's commitment to the inclusive development of the border areas in Jammu and Kashmir and lauded the local residents for their courage during Operation Sindoor.

Sinha was addressing a gathering during his visit to the border village of Changiya in Arnia sector here, an official spokesperson said. Sinha also paid obeisance at the Daati Maa Dev Sthan.

He prayed for a safe and smooth Amarnath pilgrimage, which will begin in the Kashmir Himalayas on Thursday. The first batch of 5,892 pilgrims was flagged off by the Lt Governor from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base camp early Wednesday.

Sinha lauded the courage displayed by the residents of border villages during Operation Sindoor when the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan resorted to heavy mortar and artillery shelling, drone and missile strikes on forward villages during the four-day conflict before the two countries agreed to halt the military actions.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated the commitment of the government to the inclusive development of border areas.

"Border areas are the first line of defence. The Vibrant Village Programme is transforming our border villages through improved infrastructure, and it will be ensured that the villages of this area will be taken up under the programme," Sinha said.

The Lt Governor assured that appropriate steps will be taken to ensure that the sacred Daati Maa Dev Sthan gets a place on the religious tourism map.

