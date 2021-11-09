Srinagar, Nov 9 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday congratulated the Padma awardees from Jammu and Kashmir who received their awards from President Ram Nath Kovind.

"Many congratulations to Shri Ghulam Rasool Khan and the family of Shri Chaman Lal Sapru (posthumously) from UT of J&K for receiving the prestigious Padma Shri awards 2021. Their achievements and exemplary service to the nation will inspire and motivate generations," Sinha tweeted.

While Sapru was awarded Padma Shri in literature and education, Khan got the award for his contributions in the field of art.

On Monday, three other eminent people from Jammu and Kashmir received the Padma awards from the president.

The recipients included Muzaffar Hussain Baig (Padma Bhushan in public affairs), Shiv Datt Nirmohi (Padma Shri in literature and education) and Javed Ahmad Tak (Padma Shri in social work).

