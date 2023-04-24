New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an alert for rain in several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

"Light-intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Iglas, Hathras, Jalesar, Etah (U.P.) during the next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

On Saturday, the IMD issued an alert of thunderstorms with rain in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and areas of the National Capital.

IMD predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, and Sakoti Tanda areas of Hastinapur, and Daurala of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, farmers in Maharashtra's Buldhana staged a protest at Sangrampur tehsil office premises accusing the state government of inaction after unseasonal rains damaged their crops.

Workers and farmers of the Farmers' Organization staged the protest on April 22, in the Sangrampur tehsil office premises demanding the opening of a government gram procurement centre and onion subsidy for summer onions.

Reportedly, unseasonal rains across the state caused considerable damage to crops and caused huge losses to the farmers. (ANI)

