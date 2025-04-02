New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government has enforced a liquor ban in 19 cities starting April 1. Under this policy, the sale of alcohol will be completely prohibited in 19 religious sites across the state, and no liquor shops will be allowed in these areas.

The religious places where the decision to ban liquor has been taken include one Municipal Corporation, six Municipal Councils, six City Councils, and six Gram Panchayats.

This includes Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, and Amarkantak. Additionally, the closure will extend to the gram panchayat regions of Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd, and Linga.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Firojiya on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for banning liquor in 19 religious places in the state.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to our esteemed Chief Minister and his entire cabinet for making such a commendable decision. Ujjain is a sacred city, and for years, the public and saints have been demanding a liquor ban. Now that the Chief Minister has issued this order, I am extremely grateful to him," Anil Firojiya said.

He further clarified that, following the enforcement of this policy, all liquor shops in Ujjain will be shut down. However, personal alcohol consumption within private residences will not be restricted. On the other hand, drinking in public places will be strictly prohibited, and violators will face legal action.

Despite the ban, Ujjain's world-famous Kaal Bhairav Temple has a unique tradition of devotees offering liquor to the deity. Thousands of pilgrims from across the country visit the temple daily to make these offerings.

When asked about how the ban would be implemented in Kaal Bhairav Temple, he said, "In Ujjain, some temples have a long-standing tradition of offering liquor to the deity, such as the renowned Kaal Bhairav Temple. Under the new policy, while liquor shops in the vicinity of the temple will be shut down, devotees visiting from outside will be allowed to bring their own alcohol for offerings. There is no restrictions for the deity, but the sale of liquor will be prohibited."

Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil welcomed the policy and praised the government's firm stance, stating, "The complete prohibition of alcohol in Madhya Pradesh's religious places is a commendable step. On behalf of the people of the state, I express my gratitude to the Chief Minister. Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, located in my parliamentary constituency, attracts numerous devotees. Unfortunately, some visitors used to consume alcohol, which not only hurt religious sentiments but also led to criminal incidents. With this strict policy, the sale of liquor will now be completely banned in the area. This is a bold and necessary move by the Madhya Pradesh government, and I thank them for it."

The decision marks a significant step by the Madhya Pradesh government in maintaining the sanctity of its religious sites while addressing concerns over alcohol-related disturbances. (ANI)

