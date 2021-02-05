Palghar, Feb 5 (PTI) Smuggled liquor worth Rs 4 lakh and Rs 4.36 lakh cash were seized from a tempo and car that were moving together in Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

While the liquor bottles were kept in a specially made compartment in the tempo, the cash was found under the dashboard of the car, both of which were recovered after a tip-off on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, he said.

"The seizures took place on Kuikde-Nagzari road near Gundale village. The driver of the tempo fled while that of the car has been arrested," Vijay Buken, Superintendent of State Excise, Palghar, said.

