Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi has said that success in life can be achieved through hard work and learning, but the lives of only those people become meaningful who live them with a purpose, without worrying about success or failure.

Joshi was addressing a programme organised in Jaipur in the honour of Pathey Kan's patron Manak Chand on Sunday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Orders Rescue, Relief Operations As Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram.

He said the RSS has created great personalities who continuously work towards nation and society building without stopping or getting distracted by the difficulties and obstacles in life.

He said that the RSS is walking on the path of nation building because of its workers. He said Manak Chand is one such worker who dedicated his entire life by associating himself with Patheya Kan.

Also Read | Gujarat: 100-Hour-Old Brain Dead Infant From Surat Gives New Lease of Life to Four Babies As Infant's Parents Donate His Organs.

On this occasion, Manak Chand said magazines have a special importance in promoting RSS' work. He said that to build values and spread good thoughts in families, everyone should read Pathey Kan magazine and inspire others to read it too.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)