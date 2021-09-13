Ghaziabad, Sep 13 (PTI) A Samajwadi Party leader in Uttar Pradesh was shot at by unidentified assailants near his house here Monday, police said.

Dinesh Nagar is the former president of Lohiya Vahini.

He was attacked near his house in Panchwati colony of Loni border police station area around 11 am, police said.

A bullet pierced stomach and he was immediately rushed to the GTB hospital Delhi.

He remains at hospital but is recovering after surgery to remove the bullet, Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja said.

Police are probing the case from different angles as the SP leader could not give a clear statement.

The CCTV footage of the area is being scanned through, the officer said.

