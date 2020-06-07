India News | Locals Demolish House of Rape Accused in MP's Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Locals on Saturday demolished the house of an alleged rape accused in Naugaon area of Dhar district.

Additional District Magistrate Satyanarayan said the house was an illegal structure.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Man Arrested on Allegations of Injuring Cow by Feeding Explosive-Mixed Eatables in Bilaspur.

"After the incident, locals were demanding that his house be demolished. In our probe, we found that it was an illegal structure," Satynaryan told ANI.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused after registering the rape case. (ANI)

Also Read | Suspected Gas Leak and Foul Smell From Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai in Mumbai Reported, BMC Says Fire brigade is Checking For Facts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)