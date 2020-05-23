India News | Lockdown: 3 Held, 747 Vehicles Penalised and 10 Seized, Says Noida Police

Noida (UP), May 23 (PTI) Three people were arrested and 10 vehicles impounded while another 747 penalised across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating the lockdown curbs on Friday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the red zone for COVID-19, even as general lockdown curbs continued due to the pandemic.

"Two FIRs were registered on Saturday for lockdown violation and three people arrested. A total of 1,721 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 747 of them, while another 10 were impounded," police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

While shops and parks have reopened, metro rail services, educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, bars, assembly halls and others spaces like these continue to remain closed as the lockdown got extended till May 31, officials said.

Stadiums and sports complexes can reopen but no audience will be allowed there, while all sorts of cultural, political, religious, educational or any similar congregations are completely banned, they added.

People's movement outdoors between 7 pm and 7 am is strictly prohibited except for essential works, while officials have cautioned people over 65 years of age, children below 10 years and pregnant women to stay indoors amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Saturday, 323 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district, including five deaths, while 221 patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures.

