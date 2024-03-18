Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 18 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, the Srinagar District Magistrate issued an order on Monday imposing a complete ban on carrying licenced arms in the district.

The order has been issued to ensure the maintenance of law and order essential for ensuring free and fair elections in the district, the order stated.

The order has been issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 within the district till the completion of the election process, the order stated.

Earlier in the day, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said that the current administration in Jammu and Kashmir has sabotaged the idea of simultaneous elections in the Union Territory as they don't want democracy to be re-established in the region.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar had earlier informed that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls will be held after the Lok Sabha elections. It is currently under the President's Rule.

Notably, The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19. The polling will be held in seven phases starting from April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20 and June 1 and the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the model code of conduct comes into force immediately.

The polling in J-K will be held on five Lok Sabha seats in five phases from Phase 1 to 5: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 2. (ANI)

