Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Coimbatore Lok Sabha candidate K. Annamalai filed his nomination from the Coimbatore parliamentary constituency on Wednesday.

He also held a roadshow and offered prayers at the Arulmigu Koniamman Temple on Wednesday before filing his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

MLA Vanathi Srinivasan was also present with Annamalai.

On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu BJP president participated in a meeting of Parliament Constituency Workers on behalf of the Karur District BJP under the leadership of Karur Parliamentary Constituency candidate Senthilnathan.

During the event, Annamalai slammed the present Congress Karur MP, Jothimani and said that, like the former, one should not look into the constituency three months before the election.

"You need an MP who can be here 365 days and do what the Prime Minister says. Good things and bad things should be present in everything. I will not give any other responsibilities to (BJP Candidate) Senthilnathan in the party. You should give him the charge of MP," he added.

Highlighting issues in the constituency, the BJP leader said, "There are many problems in this constituency, like irrigation facility, farmers problems, factory problems, lack of job opportunities for youths, etc. The DMK election manifesto should be squeezed and thrown away. Everything that was mentioned in the 2021 Assembly Election manifesto has also been mentioned in the Parliamentary Election manifesto after 33 months. They have written the same promises after destroying and destroying. It is a book of lies."

He further said that the state Chief Minister, MK Stalin, should issue a white paper regarding his claims of fulfilling 99 per cent of the promises made during the elections.

"MK Stalin claims that out of 511 election promises, 99 per cent were fulfilled. Stalin should issue a white paper on the election manifesto. There was a minister in Karur (Senthil Balaji). He is currently in prison. A person who went to prison because of a mistake has given cans to the people of the area while staying inside. Also, they will come to give silverless locks and tokens during the election. We don't need freebies, development is what is needed for people."

"People know very well that the competition is between the DMK and the BJP in this election. Prime Minister Modi has been working for the people for the last 10 years without taking any leave," he added.

A Karnataka cadre IPS officer, Annamalai, resigned from service in 2019 and joined the BJP in 2020. He was appointed BJP state president a year late.

The AIADMK has chosen Singai G Ramachandran, head of the party's IT wing, as its nominee for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat.

The voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

During the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. (ANI)

