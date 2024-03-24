Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 24 (ANI): Exuding confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP MP Pabitra Margherita stated on Saturday that the star campaigner for the party is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the people of the northeast will cast their vote in favour of him.

"Like all other parts of the country, in Assam too, our star campaigner is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People of northeast love, respect and get inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other BJP stalwarts of our party including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, they are always our star campaigner in Assam," BJP MP Pabitra Margherita said while speaking to ANI.

"The booth-level president to Pristha Pramukh are also our star campaigners. The Assam Chief Minister will also take part in more than 100 road shows, rallies, and meetings across the state. People of Assam will cast their vote in favour of the BJP, in favour of Modi Ji to see him as the Pradhansevak of our country for the third consecutive term," he added.

Meanwhile, Assam state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita on Tuesday asserted that the entire environment in Assam is in favour of the NDA and the BJP. Hitting out at the Congress, the Assam state BJP president said that, Gaurav Gogoi is not a heavyweight candidate, our heavyweight candidate is only PM Modiji.

"No one can survive in front of Modiji. Who is Gaurav Gogoi? I have not seen any environment in favour of Congress. The entire environment is only in favour of BJP and NDA. To make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for a consecutive third term, we will go to the people and will seek blessings from them. The people will give blessings to Modiji and that means they will give blessings to our candidates. There is no opposition and wait for the results," Bhabesh Kalita said.

During the 2019 General Assembly elections, the BJP competed in ten seats, while the AGP contested three and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) contested one.

The BJP secured victory in nine out of the ten seats, the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front won three seats each, and one was secured by independent candidate Naba Kumar Sarania.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of the polling will be held on April 19, followed by April 26 and May 7. (ANI)

