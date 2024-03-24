Hisar (Haryana) [India], March 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hisar parliamentary constituency candidate Chaudhary Ranjit Singh expressed his gratitude to the party leadership for giving him the ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

"I would like to thank PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, our former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for having faith in me and fielding me from Hisar," Singh said, speaking to ANI on Friday.

Speaking about his relation with the party's central leadership, Singh said, "I have been meeting different leaders at different times. I have met PM Modi and Amit Shah on previous occasions."

Chaudhary Ranjit Singh said that he has contested elections from the Hisar parliamentary constituency earlier.

"I have been vising Hisar every month from 2008 for the last 15 years. I have a relation with people there," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has released the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP had fielded Brijendra Singh from Hisar in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He had defeated Jannayak Janta Party's Dushyant Chautala and Congress party's Bhavya Bishnoi. The BJP won all 10 seats in Haryana in the last elections.

Polling for Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. (ANI)

