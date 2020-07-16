Lucknow, July 16: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has been closed till July 19 after six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

"In view of the letter of the Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow, Dated July 15, 2020, it is hereby informed that there shall be no judicial or administrative function in the High Court at Lucknow on July 16, 17 so as to facilitate necessary steps for sanitisation of the premises," an order stated.

Also Read | Recovery Rate Among COVID-19 Patients Increases to 63.24%: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

Six staff of the High Court have been found COVID-19 positive and the court is closed from Thursday to Sunday, it added. Reports of advocates at the court who have been tested will come tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)