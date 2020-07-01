Lucknow, Jul 1 (PTI) The civil court here will remain closed on Thursday in view of an office bearer of the Central Bar Association testing COVID-19 positive.

The order was passed by District Judge A K Ojha on Wednesday.

After the office bearer tested positive on June 29, Ojha had ordered that the court premises would be closed on June 30 and July 1.

The Judge passed the order on the recommendation of a committee comprising judges to look into issues arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ojha however said that the Ayodhya Prakran Court, Commercial Court and Railway Tribunal would have the liberty to take a decision on as to whether they will function.

