Lucknow, Oct 27 (PTI) A member of the Mukhtar Ansari gang carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head and his accomplice were injured in an encounter with the UP special task force in Old Lucknow on Wednesday, an official said.

Ali Sher, alias Doctor, along with his accomplice Kamran, alias Bannu, had come with the intention of murdering a prominent leader among traders and was injured in the encounter on the Faizullahganj road, police said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Subsequently, both injured criminals were admitted to the Bhauras Devras hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)