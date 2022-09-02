Thiruvananthapuram, September 2: The Left government in Kerala will see a minor reshuffle with the ruling CPI(M) announcing the resignation of party's newly appointed state secretary M V Govindan from the cabinet.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the CPI(M) state secretariat held here where it was also decided to appoint Speaker M B Rajesh as a minister. Veena George Becomes Kerala's New Health Minister Replacing KK Shailaja; Know All About The CPIM Leader And Former Journalist.

Rajesh would be replaced as Speaker of the House by party state committee member and Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer. The reshuffle comes in the wake of Govindan's resignation after he was appointed as CPI(M) state secretary last week, replacing the ailing senior party leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)