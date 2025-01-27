New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally held by the Congress at the birthplace of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Indore's Mhow on Monday sparked a fresh tussle with BJP stating that Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister who participated in the birth anniversary of Ambedkar in 2016.

Responding to the speech of Congress President Mallikarejun Kharge in Mhow, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told ANI, "He (Mallikarjun Kharge) said this in Mhow where BR Ambedkar was born. I want to ask him - did any of the Congress' PMs went to Mhow on the birth anniversary (of BR Ambedkar)? PM Narendra Modi is the only prime minister to attend that ceremony in 2016..."

Prominent Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, were present at the rally.

During his speech, Mallikarjun Kharge dubbed RSS and BJP "anti-national..."

He also invoked former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and said, "We will not tolerate the exploitation of the poor in the name of religion... Vallabhbhai Patel gave the order to shut down RSS, yet they pit Jawaharlal Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel against each other... Jawaharlal Nehru said that we should destroy that terrible community together which killed the greatest man (Mahatma Gandhi) of our era... "

Kharge also took a sharp dig at Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders who participated in the holy dip during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Kharge said, "On one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes the Constitution and on the other, he does everything against it... Don't be fooled by Narendra Modi's false promises".

"Does taking a dip in Ganga alleviate poverty?... When children are dying of hunger, these people spend thousands of rupees on taking dips in the Ganga and competing with each other... Such people cannot do any good for the country," the Congress President added. (ANI)

