Bhopal, Aug 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 18 fresh cases of coronavirus that took its tally of infections to 7,92,081, an official from the health department said.

The count of recoveries rose to 7,81,471, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,515, the official said, adding that the central state is left with 95 active cases.

With the addition of 77,676 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state rose to 1,58,04,131, the official said.

As per an official release, a total of 3,95,80,879 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 4,27,870 jabs were given on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,081, new cases 18, death toll 10,515, recovered 7,81,471, active cases 95, number of tests so far 1,58,04,131.

