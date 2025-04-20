Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Violence erupted in parts of the Sanaudha area in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, with shops getting vandalised and security forces being brought in to control the situation. Reportedly, the incident occurred after an interfaith couple allegedly eloped from the area. However, locals in the area and an MLA have claimed that the woman was "kidnapped" by the guy.

Sagar's Collector, Sandeep GR told reporters on Saturday that the situation is under control and additional forces have been deployed.

Also Read | Easter 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi Extend Heartfelt Greetings to Citizens, Says 'This Festival Inspires Spirit of New Hope and New Beginnings'.

"We got some information about an incident here that some had gathered and on that all our police teams were deployed, including the DSP, SP and solve the issues. Now the law and order is under our control and for that police and security force is deployed. I also request everyone to send a message of peace," the district Collector said.

"We are investigating the issue now, the more important thing is to control the law and order. We are also looking to file an FIR," he said.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Cuts Wife’s Braid at Beauty Parlour, Dowry Harassment Alleged.

However, the locals in the area, including a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA has claimed that the woman has been kidnapped by the man on April 18 (Friday), who is involved in multiple crimes, and has encroached on government land too.

BJP MLA, Pradeep Lariya told reporters, "A person from one village has been kidnapped by a criminal type, who drinks alcohol, does gambling, he makes houses on encroached land. Our demand is simple. I believe it is an issue of Love Jihad. The family also runs a beauty parlour. Police should investigate the matter thoroughly and bring back the woman. The people here are demanding that all these activities, alcohol, gambling and everything else should also be removed from here."

A local person in the area claimed that that while the police registered a missing person's report, they did not name any of the accused despite being given the name of the man.

"A Muslim man took a Hindu woman who was going to get married yesterday. The police had registered a missing person's report but the biggest problem is that everyone knows that a complaint was given but why were the people not named?" he told reporters.

The person also has alleged police complicity and involvement with the alleged person involved in crimes. According to the person, the Superintendent of Police has also assured that some people will be suspended after an inquiry.

"Today, the locals of Sanaudha have closed this area, done a chakka jam and police has also come here. Till now the information we got is that the person who the woman eloped with is involved in gambling, ganja, alcohol, other crimes too. He has a big house too. All the government land which is here has been encroached on by him," he said.

"When all this is happening, there is also an involvement of the police somewhere, there have been allegations on Sanaudha police too. The SP has also said that they will investigate and suspend some people," he added.

The person recounted another incident of stone pelting which occurred after the initial wave of violence, with him saying that people objected to a person getting hurt during lathi charge.

"We were talking with the police and suddenly then stones started getting pelted. Just that one person had gotten injured during lathi charge, then people got angry that he has been hurt a lot so they got angry," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)