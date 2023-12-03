Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) With the initial poll trends giving an edge to the BJP in Rajasthan, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday took a jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying people have come out of the spell of the "magician".

“The 'magic' has ended and Rajasthan has come out of the spell of the magician. People have voted for the honour of women and for the welfare of the poor,” he said.

Gehlot was born into a family of magicians and assisted his father during his tours.

“People have failed the guarantees of Congress. They have voted to throw corrupt Congress out,” Shekhawat told reporters here.

He asserted that the BJP will be forming the government in the state with a huge mandate.

As per the Election Commission of India website, BJP is leading in 99 out of 199 seats while the Congress is leading in 77 seats.

