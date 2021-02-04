Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 2,736 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 20,36,002, while 5,339 patients recovered from the infection, said an official from the state health department.

The state also reported the death of 46 more patients due to COVID-19, taking the fatality count to 51,215, he said.

Of these deaths, 25 patients succumbed in the past 48 hours, while six died last week. The remaining 15 deaths occurred before last week, but were added to the fatality count on Thursday, the official said.

A total of 5,339 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,48,674, the health department said.

The state is now left with 34,862 active cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 95.71 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.52 per cent, it said.

Mumbai city reported 463 fresh cases in the day while five persons died due to COVID-19.

With this, the count of cases in Mumbai went up to 3,10,604, while the death toll increased to 11,380, it said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes the city and its satellite towns, reported 826 new coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 6,97,355, while the fatality count rose to 19,600 after five more patients succumbed to the disease.

The Nashik divisions COVID-19 tally increased to 2,77,830, while the death count stood at 5,133 so far, the department said.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,03,080 and the deaths at 11,636.

The Kolhapur division has reported 1,18,117 cases and 4,017 deaths till now, while the Aurangabad division's tally stood at 75,310 and the death count at 2,002.

The Latur division has reported 82,799 cases and 2,475 fatalities until now.

The Akola division has registered 72,722 cases, while 1,603 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

The Nagpur division has recorded 2,08,639 infections and 4,664 fatalities so far, the official informed.

So far, there have been 150 cases where COVID-19 patients from other states received treatment in Maharashtra. Of these, 85 people have died so far, he said.

With 56,817 new tests, the state has so far carried out 1,48,21,561 tests for detection of COVID-19, the department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,36,002, new cases: 2,736 death toll: 51,215, discharged: 19,48,674, active cases: 34,862, people tested so far: 1,48,21,561.

