Gondia, Jan 12 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack in Gondia in Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

Also Read | UK: Man Caught on Camera Having Sex With Woman in Liverpool City Centre Sparks Police Probe, Identified by His Girlfriend.

She was part of a group of 6-7 women from Vadegaon Bandhya in Gothangaon forest range in Arjun Morgaon tehsil that was collecting firewood, Assistant Conservator of Forests Dada Raut said.

Also Read | Agartala: #BJP’s National President #JPNadda Ask CPI-M, #Congress Leaders to Take Rest and … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"Asha Taram died in the tiger attack while the other women managed to escape. It took place in compartment 775 of the forest range. Movement of three tigers have been spotted recently in this area, which is close to Gadchiroli forest range. We had received complaints of cattle being killed but this is the first case of a human death," he told PTI.

Cages have been placed in the vicinity to trap the tigers, he said, adding initial compensation of Rs 25,000 had been given to her kin, while the rest will be disbursed after completion of all formalities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)