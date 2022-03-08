Nagpur, Mar 8 (PTI) Four people from Nagpur allegedly abducted a girl from Amravati city in the early hours of Tuesday after firing a round in the air to scare away a relative of the victim, police said.

Also Read | Apple Event 2022 Live News Updates: iPhone SE 5G, 27-Inch 7K Display, iPad Air 5 Launch Expected Tonight.

The girl and her brother had gone to Amravati, some 150 kilometres from here, on March 5 and two motorcycle borne men came to Balaji Plot, the locality where she was staying with relatives, and abducted her at around 12:30am, he said.

Also Read | UPI123Pay, UPI Service For Feature Phones, Launched by RBI.

"When the girl's brother-in-law tried to stop them, the two accused fired a round in the air to scare him and sped away with the victim. After Rajapeth police in Amravati was alerted, the accused, identified as Nagpur residents Pramesh Apparao Adhapaka (25) and Prafulla Chhotu Damahe (20), were nabbed an hour later at Nandgaon Peth toll plaza," he said.

The girl was rescued and efforts were on to nab two more people, identified as Nagpur residents Asmit Khote and Shanu Thakur, the Rajapeth police station official said.

A case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 363 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as Arms Act provisions has been registered, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)