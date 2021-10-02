Jalna, Oct 2 (PTI) An assistant police inspector and a constable were arrested on Saturday in Jalna for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

API Suresh Bapurai Kasule (36) had called up a man claiming his name had cropped up in a probe into an illegal bull fight under Tehsil police station limits and demanded Rs 30,000 to not proceed against him, the official said.

"Based on a complaint by the man, a trap was laid and Kasule and constable Charan Singh Vijay Singh Singal (32) were arrested while accepting Rs 30,000," he said.

An official said of the 25 government staffers nabbed for bribery in the last 10 months here, the police department led with eight of its personnel being held, followed by seven in the revenue department.

