Wardha, Oct 31 (PTI) Congress leaders led by Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday held a "satyagraha" in Bapu Kuti in Sevagram in Wardha to protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

Thorat said the three laws would make the farmer helpless and place him at the mercy of corporates and industrialists who will control the sector and decide everything, including the purchase price of produce.

He said the new laws will end the agriculture produce market committee (APMC) mechanism which was started by late Congressman Yashwantrao Chavan.

Among those who took part in the protest were Congress in charge KH Patil, state ministers Yashomati Thakur, Vijay Wadettiwar and Nitin Raut.

Wadettiwar said the Centre was displaying dictatorial and tyrannical tendencies by imposing these "black laws" on farmers.

