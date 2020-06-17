Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Maha COVID-19 Cases Up by 3,307 to 1,16,752; 114 More Die

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 09:02 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Maha COVID-19 Cases Up by 3,307 to 1,16,752; 114 More Die

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,307 new COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths, taking the case count to 1,16,752 and fatalities to 5,651, a Health official said.

With discharge of 1,315 patients in the day, the number of the recovered cases mounted to 59,166, he said.

Also Read | India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Army Soldiers, Who Received Critical Injuries During Violent Clashes in Galwan Valley, Are Now Stable.

The number of active cases in hospital stands at 51,921, the official added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,16,752, new cases 3,307, deaths 5,651, discharged 59,166, active cases 51,921, people tested so far 7,00,954.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 3,307 COVID-19 Cases, 114 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement