India News | Maha COVID-19 Cases Up by 3,307 to 1,16,752; 114 More Die

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,307 new COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths, taking the case count to 1,16,752 and fatalities to 5,651, a Health official said.

With discharge of 1,315 patients in the day, the number of the recovered cases mounted to 59,166, he said.

Also Read | India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Army Soldiers, Who Received Critical Injuries During Violent Clashes in Galwan Valley, Are Now Stable.

The number of active cases in hospital stands at 51,921, the official added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,16,752, new cases 3,307, deaths 5,651, discharged 59,166, active cases 51,921, people tested so far 7,00,954.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 3,307 COVID-19 Cases, 114 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)