Nagpur, Apr 7 (PTI) A fire erupted at a saw mill in Lakadganj area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Thursday, partially damaging 10 establishments, while no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 6th Roza of Ramadan on April 8 in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Delhi.

The blaze broke out at a saw mill on Old Bhandara Road around 8.20 am, and it spread to 10 establishments, which were partially damaged, chief fire officer of NMC Rajendra Uchake said.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Shoots Grandfather, Aunt to Death Over Property Dispute in Karnal Village; Absconding.

At least nine fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was put out after four hours of fire-fighting, he said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, and the authorities have estimated damages to the tune of Rs 99 lakh, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)