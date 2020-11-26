Aurangabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Four persons were killed and one critically injured when their speeding car collided with an oil tanker on Aurangabad-Beed highway in Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 10 am, when the four- wheeler heading towards Aurangabad crossed the divider near Georai bypass in Beed and collided with an oil tanker coming from the opposite direction, a senior official said.

The driver lost control of the wheel and crossed the median at the bypass road, he said.

While two of the victims died on the spot, two succumbed to their injuries during treatment and one is critically injured, the official said, adding that the deceased were from Latur.

The deceased have been identified as Sadashiv Bhinge, who is the president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Latur unit, Mahadev Chapte, Subhash Bhinge and Vyankati Gudade, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard at Georai police station and further probe is underway, the official added.

