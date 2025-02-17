Mahakumbh Nagar, February 17: Two incidents of fire, including at the camps of Shri Kapi Manas Mandal and the Consumer Protection Committee, were reported here on Monday, an official statement said. However, the fires were quickly brought under control due to the prompt action of the Fire Service Unit preventing any major damage, the statement said.

Mahakumbh's Nodal and Chief Fire Officer, Pramod Sharma, said that a fire broke out suddenly in two tents at the Shri Kapi Manas Mandal camp. Upon receiving the alert, the fire unit swiftly arrived at the scene and brought the blaze under control. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: 7 Tents Gutted After Blaze Erupts at Storeroom of Camp in Mahakumbh, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at 2 Tents in Maha Kumbh Mela

VIDEO | Prayagraj: A fire broke out in a private camp at Sector 8 of Maha Kumbh Mela earlier today. Efforts are underway to douse the fire. More details waited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/SuBexVX3Ia — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 17, 2025

While extinguishing the fire at Shri Kapi Manas Mandal, the fire team noticed smoke billowing from Sector 8. Upon reaching the location, they discovered that the Consumer Protection Committee camp had also caught fire. Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts in Vacant Hut Near Harishchandra Marg in Sector 18, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

The team quickly acted, using water spraying from pumping vehicles to douse the flames completely, he said. The flames were brought under control in time and no loss of life was reported.

