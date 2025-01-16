Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): At the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, seers and priests have gathered to offer devotion to God through bhajans. The event is attended by several spiritual leaders from across the country, each with their unique practices and traditions.

The saints of Juna Akhara, for instance, begin their day with bhajan kirtan, chanting the name of God through devotional songs throughout the day. According to these spiritual leaders, there are various forms of tapasya, sadhana and japa, some of which individuals choose to practice mentally, while others express their devotion openly.

Also Read | January 16 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 16.

For these saints, chanting the name of God is a fundamental aspect of their spiritual practice. When they gather to sing bhajans every day, they are reminded of their ishta, their personal deity or spiritual ideal. This collective devotion creates a powerful atmosphere of spirituality and faith, drawing everyone who attends into a sense of deep union with God.

Jai Mahakal Prabhu of the Juna Akhara said they wake up at 4 am and after taking bath and doing meditation they engage in bhajans and kirtans.

Also Read | What Is 'Emergency Call' Scam? Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Reveals How This New Fraud Works (Watch Video).

Speaking to ANI, Jai Mahakal Prabhu said, "Our lives are dedicated to chanting bhajans. Actually, human beings come to seek a request from God, asking that they may go to the realm of immortality and only chant His name, without engaging in any other activity. We all come from our respective akharas and places. This is the way to please the Lord. Our lives are completely devoted to this purpose. We wake up at 4 AM, take a bath, meditate, and then engage in bhajans and kirtans. Time is spent in bhajan and kirtan, and that is our only purpose."

The grand Maha Kumbh commended on January 13, is now capturing global attention as a 21-member delegation from 10 countries will take a sacred dip at the Sangam on Thursday.

The delegation, invited by the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, arrived on Wednesday. Arrangements for the delegation's stay have been made at the Tent City in Arail, developed by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

Key bathing dates of the Maha Kumbh include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 450 million devotees are expected for the event. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)