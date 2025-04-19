Apple AirPods Pro 3 are expected to launch this year with several improvements compared to the AirPods Pro 2. Apple may launch this new TWS earbud in late 2025 (around September), along with the iPhone 17 series. According to rumours, the AirPods Pro 3 may have a revamped design and slimmer form factor. It would likely have a concealed LED for status; the new chip in the AirPods Pro 3 is expected to enhance the ANC. Further, the company is expected to include real-time translation, ear-canal temperature sensing, and in-ear-heart-rate monitoring features. CMF Phone 2 Pro Launch Set for April 28, Nothing Phone 3 Scheduled for Q3 2025; Check Expected Prices, Specifications and Features of New Nothing Smartphones.

Apple to Launch AirPods Pro 3 in Late 2025 With Improved Design

