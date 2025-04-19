Every year, World Circus Day is celebrated on the third Saturday of April in several countries around the world. World Circus Day 2025 is on Saturday, April 19. This annual event was launched in 2010 by Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, who is the Honorary President of the World Circus Federation. Over the years, circuses have evolved from traditional big tops with animals and acrobats to modern performances that emphasise human skill, storytelling, and artistic expression. Retired Circus Elephant Mourns Beside Its Long-Time Performing Partner.

Many circus traditions go back hundreds of years and are passed down through generations. They reflect the folk art and storytelling of different regions around the world. In this article, let’s know more about World Circus Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

World Circus Day 2025 Date

World Circus Day 2025 falls on Saturday, April 19.

World Circus Day Significance

World Circus Day aims to celebrate the cultural significance and heritage of the circus and promotes the art form across the globe. Circuses are enjoyed across the world, making them a perfect form of entertainment. Circus shows offer wholesome entertainment that appeals to all age groups. On this day, many circus schools, performers, and organizations host special shows, workshops, and awareness events.

With daring acrobats, jugglers, hilarious clowns, and stunning performances, the circus sparks imagination and joy for people of all age groups, be it young or old! World Circus Day is a great opportunity to highlight the hard work, creativity, and dedication of circus artists.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).