Thane, Dec 12 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was found dead and his wife and son were lying injured in a pool of blood in a flat in Kalyan area of Thane district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Pramod Baneria, a retired railway employee, while the injure persons are 45-year-old Kusum and Lokesh (27), both of whom had been stabbed, an official said.

"Their flat is located in Chikanghar. Neighbours alerted police about the incident at around 1pm. Prima facie, it seems Pramod attacked his wife and son and then ended his life. Kusum and Lokesh are admitted in Mumbai's Sion hospital," said Inspector Pradip Patil of MFC police station.

