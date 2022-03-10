Palghar, Mar 10 (PTI) In a speedy action, a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district sentenced a man to two years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping a six-year-old girl, just four days after his arrest for the crime, police said on Thursday.

First Class Judicial Magistrate of Vasai court Y A Jadhav convicted the accused Kansa Singh (25) under relevant sections of the IPC on Wednesday.

Singh was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 was imposed on him.

The victim was kidnapped by the accused while she was playing outside her house on the night of March 4, senior inspector Kailas Barve of Valiv police station said.

A complaint was lodged at the police station the next day and the police formed three teams to look for the girl, who was subsequently traced to Malad in the neighbouring Mumbai on March 6, he said.

The accused abandoned the child in Malad and was planning to flee to West Bengal, when he was nabbed by the police at Bandra railway station on the same day, the official said.

After the expiry of the remand of the arrested accused, the police presented him in the court and also filed the chargesheet and other relevant documents, based on which the magistrate sentenced and jailed him instead of remanding him further.

