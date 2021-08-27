Nashik, Aug 27 (PTI) With a single-day addition of 99 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,05,064 on Friday, a health official said.

Two patients died of the disease, while 87 were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the toll to 8,570 and the count of recoveries to 3,95,520, the official said.

At least 357 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon so far, while 3,964 casualties have been reported from the NMC limits and 4,123 from other parts of the district till date.

As many as 24,34,967 swabs have been tested till date, of which 5,292 were tested on Friday.

