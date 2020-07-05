Nashik, Jul 5 (PTI) Nashik district on Maharashtra on Sunday reported 204 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, an official said.

The overall number of the cases now stands at 5,391 and fatalities at 277.

Five of the seven deaths were reported from areas located under the limits of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) and the rest two from other parts of the district, he said.

Maximum 132 fatalities were reported so far from areas located under the NMC, followed by 76 from Malegaon and 56 from other parts of the district, an official release said.

Among the total cases, maximum 2,942 patients are from Nashik city, 1,086 from Malegaon while 1,229 others are from rest of the district, it stated.

A total of 2,984 patients have recovered from the viral infection so far, including 165 on Sunday.

662 suspected patients were admitted to various hospitals in the district in the day, it said.

A total of 24,248 swab samples have been tested so far.

